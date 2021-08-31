Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New PlayStation 5 vs old PlayStation 5

By

New PlayStation 5 vs original PlayStation 5 Sony has updated its PlayStation 5 tweaking the design and adjusting a few internal components when compared to the original PlayStation 5. If you would like to know more about the smaller heatsink, higher temperatures and new PlayStation 5 design check out the video below, to learn more about what you can expect from the latest PlayStation console soon to be available from scalpers worldwide.

The image below shows a comparison between the old PS5 heatsink and the new PlayStation 5 heatsink showing exactly how much Sony has removed and why the latest PS5 runs at a higher temperature than the old version.

From the outside the new PS5 looks exactly the same as the original apart from a single screw that attaches to the console base and keeps the a station upright. On the original PS5 you would have needed a flathead screwdriver to remove this but on the latest PS5 Sony has provided a screw that can be removed by hand. More details on this can be found over on the Eurogamer website by following the link below.

Watch this video on YouTube.

The original Sony PlayStation 5 launched on November 12th 2020 and Sony recently announced that it had sold over 10 million units as of July 18th 2021.

Source : Sony : TPU : Tech Spot : Eurogamer

Filed Under: Playstation, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets