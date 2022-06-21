New Philips Hue smart lights launched

Signify has launched a new range of Philips Hue smart lights and also a new range of features and more, there are a number of new devices in the range

This includes a Philip Hue Perifo track lighting and a new Philip Hue Go portable table lamp, plus some new Philips Hue Xamento devices.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting unveils a new range of Philips Hue smart lighting products that offer even more flexibility, control, and design options for the home. New product launches include two exciting firsts for Philips Hue — the first fully customizable track lighting with its own range of lights, and the first portable, rechargeable lamp designed for indoor and outdoor use. A new smart switch in sleek black or white brings intuitive dimming for the first time by turning the switch’s dial. It also includes the ability to set scenes and assign rooms with each of its four buttons. With daily wellbeing in mind, a new Wake up automation in the Philips Hue app brings a personalized and natural Sunrise effect to the bedroom. The automation is designed to give users the sensation of waking up outdoors under a vast morning sky. It’s complemented by a new gradient lamp designed for the bedside.

You can find out more details about all of the Philip Hue smart lights and also the other new features coming to Hue devices at the link below.

Source Signify

