New Motorola Razr 5G lands in India October 12th

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola has announced that their new Motorola Razr 5G smartphone will go on sale in India on the 12th of October.

The handset is available to pre-order from today and it retails for INR 124,999 which is about $1,706 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device also features a 6.2 inch folding display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 and a 2.7 inch secondary display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels and a 2800 mAh battery.

For cameras the new Motorola Razr 5G comes with a 20 megapixel camera on the back, on the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.

