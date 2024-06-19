New Mini Countryman D Unveiled

The MINI Countryman D is a remarkable addition to the MINI lineup, seamlessly blending efficiency, versatility, and signature MINI style. This model is designed to cater to a wide range of driving preferences, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a vehicle that excels in both urban and rural settings. The MINI Countryman D’s efficient two-liter four-cylinder diesel engine is a testament to MINI’s commitment to advanced engine technology, offering a compelling balance of performance and fuel economy.

Powerful and Efficient Diesel Performance

Under the hood, the MINI Countryman D features a sophisticated diesel engine that delivers an impressive output of 120 kW/163 hp. This power translates to a swift acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. Despite its impressive performance, the engine remains remarkably efficient, with a combined fuel consumption of 4.9 — 4.6 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 127 — 120 g/km, according to WLTP standards.

The engine’s efficiency is further enhanced by the integration of a 48-volt mild hybrid electric motor. This innovative system recovers energy during braking and provides an additional 14 kW of electric drive power, resulting in a more responsive and efficient driving experience, particularly at low engine speeds. The combination of the diesel engine and mild hybrid technology makes the MINI Countryman D a compelling choice for environmentally conscious drivers who refuse to compromise on performance.

Personalization and Affordability

The MINI Countryman D is available in four distinct trim variants: Essential, Classic, Favoured, and John Cooper Works. Each trim offers a unique combination of exterior and interior design elements, allowing buyers to personalize their vehicle to suit their individual tastes and preferences. From the understated elegance of the Essential trim to the sporty and dynamic John Cooper Works variant, there is a MINI Countryman D to cater to every style.

Pricing for the MINI Countryman D starts at a competitive rate, making it an attractive option for those seeking a premium driving experience without breaking the bank. The exact pricing and availability may vary by region, so interested buyers are encouraged to contact their local MINI dealership for detailed information specific to their location.

A Spacious and Technologically Advanced Interior

Step inside the MINI Countryman D, and you’ll be greeted by a spacious and innovative interior designed with both comfort and functionality in mind. The increased dimensions of the vehicle provide ample shoulder and elbow room for the driver and front passenger, while the rear seats offer adjustable legroom and backrest positions to accommodate varying passenger needs.

The versatility of the MINI Countryman D is further highlighted by its expandable trunk volume. With the rear seats in place, the trunk offers a generous 450 liters of storage space. However, by adjusting the flexible rear seat configuration, the trunk volume can be expanded to an impressive 1460 liters, providing ample space for luggage, sports equipment, or any other cargo you need to transport.

The cabin of the MINI Countryman D features a range of premium materials and thoughtful design elements. New textile surfaces add a touch of sophistication, while the expansive Panaroma glass roof floods the interior with natural light, creating a bright and airy atmosphere. At the heart of the dashboard lies the central instrument, a stunning 240 mm round OLED display that serves as the hub for the vehicle’s infotainment and assistance systems. This intuitive display can be controlled via touch or voice commands, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience.

Advanced Driving Assistance and Immersive Experiences

In addition to its impressive performance and interior features, the MINI Countryman D offers a range of advanced driving assistance technologies. One notable feature is the partially automated Level 2 driving capability on motorway-like routes. This system assists the driver in maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, keeping the car centered in its lane, and even managing stop-and-go traffic. This advanced assistance feature enhances both safety and comfort, particularly during long journeys or in heavy traffic conditions.

To further elevate the driving experience, the MINI Countryman D introduces MINI Experience Modes. These modes allow drivers to customize the vehicle’s visual design, ambient lighting, and sound design, creating an immersive and personalized driving environment. Whether you prefer a relaxed and soothing atmosphere or an energetic and dynamic setting, the MINI Experience Modes enable you to tailor your driving experience to your mood and preferences.

The MINI Countryman D represents a significant step forward in the evolution of the MINI brand. By combining efficiency, versatility, and signature MINI style, this model offers a compelling choice for drivers seeking a vehicle that excels in various driving scenarios. With its powerful and efficient diesel engine, spacious and technologically advanced interior, and range of personalization options, the MINI Countryman D is poised to make a lasting impression in the compact SUV segment.

Source Mini



