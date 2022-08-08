New MG4 EV starts at £25,995

MG has announced its latest electric vehicle for the UK, the MG4 EV and the car will start at £25,995 in the UK.

There will be three models in the lineup, the SE Standard Range which starts at £25,995, the SE Long Range which starts at £28,495 and the Trophy Long Range which starts at £31,495.

As well as a modern, striking new design language, the MG4 EV will offer exceptional storage, cabin and boot space within its compact exterior dimensions thanks to its stretched 2,705mm wheelbase. Rear boot capacity is also enhanced by class-leading thin battery technology, which measures just 110mm in height.

As the first model to use the innovative new MSP, the MG4 EV will pave the way for the next generation of all-electric MGs that will feature across a wide range of forthcoming cars.

The advanced platform will offer drivers superb roadholding and engagement, thanks to 50:50 weight distribution, a rear-wheel drive configuration and a low centre of gravity afforded by the battery design and placement.

Initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh, the MG4 EV Standard Range will be capable of 218 miles range on the WLTP cycle – with Long Range SE and Trophy Models capable of 281 miles and 270 miles respectively. The 64kWh battery is also capable of charging up to 135kW, meaning a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% – 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.

You can find out more information about the new MG4 EV over at the MG website at the link below, the car will go on sale in the UK in September.

Source MG

