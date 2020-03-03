New Mercedes E Class Sedan and Estate get official

Mercedes Benz has unveiled their new 2020 Mercedes E Class and the car is available in both sedan and estate models.

The new E Class will be available with a range of engine choices and it comes with the latest Mercedes Benz technology.

The enhanced dynamic design is reflected throughout both the exterior and interior. The new front end with revised grille plays a key role in the fresh appearance. The new grille features a single louvre and chrome pins. Chrome and high-gloss black trim elements on the front bumper underscore the sporty and elegant appearance.

The E-Class features standard AMG body cladding for the sedan. Additionally, both the Sedan and All-Terrain feature power domes on the hood to underscore the sporty design along with all-LED headlamps as standard.

You can find out more information about the new 2020 Mercedes E Class range over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

