Mercedes Benz has added a new model to nits 2021 GLA range with the launch of the Mercedes AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+.

The new Mercedes AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ comes with 387 horsepower and it features a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

There is also an ‘S’ model with 421 horsepower, a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 167 miles per hour.

One new feature which makes a substantial contribution to the incomparable driving experience is the active, fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive: this system offers selective power distribution to the wheels on the rear axle via AMG TORQUE CONTROL. This means that the power is distributed to the left and right rear wheels flexibly and at different ratios, according to the given driving situation – resulting in optimum traction, whatever the road surface conditions and whatever course the route takes. This made possible by a redesigned rear axle differential featuring two multi-disc clutches, which selectively provide the flow of power to each individual rear wheel.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals