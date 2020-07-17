New Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled

Maserati has unveiled a new hybrid vehicle, the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid, the car is powered by a 2.0 litre four cylinder petrol engine and a 48V mild hybrid system. This gives the new Ghibli Hybrid a total of 330 horsepower.

The new Maserati Ghibli has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 5.7 seconds and it comes with a top speed of 158 miles per hour.

Ghibli Hybrid is immediately recognisable, thanks in part to the new design of both exterior and interior. The common denominator of the restyling, developed by the Centro Stile Maserati, is the blue colour, chosen to identify all cars with hybrid technology and the new world they represent.

On the exterior, the blue colour characterises the three iconic side air ducts, the brake calipers and the thunderbolt in the oval that encloses the Trident on the rear pillar. The same blue colour reappears inside the car, in particular on the embroidered seams of the seats. The new Ghibli Hybrid also introduces new stylistic contents, starting from the new front grille, with bars redesigned to represent a tuning fork, a musical device that emits a sound of extreme purity, and which also evokes the Trident symbol itself. There are significant changes at the rear of the car, where the light clusters have been completely restyled, with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

