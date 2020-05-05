New Logitech Circle View camera leaked

Logitech has inadvertently leaked a new home security camera it will soon be launching, after briefly publishing a holding page to its website. The page has now been removed but not before Reddit user D00Duk captured a screenshot for posterity.

The as yet unannounced Logitech Circle View camera has been designed to provide “Best-In-Class Video” and comes complete with support for Apple’s HomeKit home automation platform. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been leaked as yet by Logitech, but as soon as information is officially announced or leaked we will keep you up to speed as always.

Features of the new Logitech Circle View camera

– Logitech TrueView Best-In-Class Video: Circle View features our Logitech TrueView best-in-class video experience. Capture everything in razor-sharp detail with full HD, 180-degree diagonal field-of-view glass optics, and more.

– See The Bigger Picture: An ultra wide 180-degree field-of-view ensures you keep your eye on what matters most without missing what’s happening on the sidelines.

– Superior Clarity: Glass optics and a high-quality sensor with wide dynamic range means you catch every detail crystal-clear no matter how bright or dark the environment is.

– Enhanced Night Vision: Circle View’s infrared powered night vision is optimized for full-field visibility and superior clarity in the dark up to 15 ft (4.6 m) away.

Source : Reddit : 9to5Mac

