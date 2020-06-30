New Land Rover Defender Hard Top unveiled

Land Rover has unveiled its latest SUV, the Land Rover Defender Hard Top and the car will be launching later this year.

The Land Rover Defender Hard Top is designed to be a rugged 4×4 and it will be available in two models, Defender 90 and Defended 110.

The 90 and 110 Hard Tops will both feature independent coil-sprung suspension, with advanced electronic air suspension also available on the 110. Both set-ups will provide outstanding off-road geometry, with ground clearance of 291mm, while the 110 Hard Top will have approach, breakover and departure angles of up to 38, 28 and 40 degrees respectively (in Off-Road height). Full technical details will be confirmed later this year.

New Defender 90 and 110 Hard Top will be the toughest, most capable and most connected commercial 4x4s we have ever produced. They have been engineered to meet global safety standards and deliver impressive long-haul comfort, giving businesses and professionals the best of all worlds.

You can find out more details about the new Land Rover Defender Hard Top over at Land Rover at the link below. The car will be available to order later in the year and prices will start at £35,500, plus VAT.

Source Land Rover

