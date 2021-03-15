New Kia EV6 electric vehicle gets official

Kia has announced their new electric vehicle, the Kia EV6 and this will be the first in a new range of EV’s from Kia.

The new Kia EV6 is built on the new E-GMP platform and Kia will be revealing full details about the cars range and performance later this month.

Boasting a distinctive crossover-inspired design and based on the brand’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated BEV to be influenced by the new design philosophy, which embodies Kia’s shifting focus towards electrification.

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centred, progressive design and electrified power. We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. “With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV.”

As yet there are no details on how much the new Kia EV6 will retail for, you can find out more details about this new electric vehicle at the link below.

Source Kia

