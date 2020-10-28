New Jaguar E Pace unveiled

Jaguar has unveiled its new E OPace SUV and the cat comes with a choice of engines including new petrol PHEV models and a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel, new 1.5-litre three-cylinder and latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines with MHEV technology.

The exterior and interior have had a number of upgrades over the previous vehicles and this includes a new 11.4 inch curved glass touchscreen display and more.

The new P300e PHEV**** powertrain combines the 200PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and a 109PS (80kW) Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor. It provides the ability to drive up to 34 miles (55km) in zero emissions EV mode, with combined CO 2 emissions from 44g/km and fuel economy up to 141mpg (2.0 l/100km) (WLTP TEH combined). Inside, customers benefit from the latest Pivi Pro infotainment, which provides intuitive control of the vehicle systems with simplified menus and enhanced connectivity, including Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates.

You can find out more details about the new Jaguar E-Pace over at Jaguar at the link below, prices start at £32,575.

Source Jaguar

