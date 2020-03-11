New Google Chromecast Ultra in the works

Google is apparently getting ready to launch a new Chromecast Ultra, the device was discovered by 9 to 5 Google.

This new device will apparently be based on Android TV and it will be dingle just like the current Chromecast Ultra.

This new device will support 4K HDR and it will come with WiFi and Bluetooth and it will come with a new remote which is apparently a cross between an Apple TV remote and a Daydream View remote.

The new Chromecast Ultra was recently spotted at the FCC which suggests that Google is planning to launch the device some time soon.

This new Android TV device will come with a wide range of apps which will include YoUTube, Netflix, Hulu and many more. It is not clear as yet on when Google will launch the device, as soon as we get some details on a release date we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Google

