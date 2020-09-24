New Ford Puma ST comes with 200PS

Ford has unveiled their new Puma ST and the car comes with 200PS and has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.7 seconds.
Prices for the new Puma ST atart at £28,485 and the car comes with 19 inch allows and Recaro seats, plus a Mean Green paint job.
The Puma ST, priced from £28,495, is powered by a 200PS 1.5‑litre EcoBoost engine1 delivering 0‑62mph acceleration in 6.7 seconds. An optimised chassis features bespoke twist-beam, anti-roll bar and damper configurations. Steering responses are 25 per cent faster and brakes 17 per cent larger than the standard Puma. Specially-developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres also help deliver the most agile Ford SUV driving experience yet.
Enhanced with sophisticated Sports Technologies including a unique-in-segment limited-slip differential (LSD) option – part of the £950 Performance Pack – and patented force vectoring springs, Puma ST also features selectable Drive Modes including Sport mode and – for the first time on a Ford Performance vehicle – Eco mode; providing drivers with options for a wide range of road driving scenarios.
You can find out more information about the new Ford Puma ST over at Ford at the link below.
Source Ford