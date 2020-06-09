New Fiat 500 ‘la Prima’ EV costs £26,995

Fiat has revealed pricing for its electric version of its 500, the Fiat 500 ‘la Prima’ and the car will cost £26,995 in the UK.

Fiat are now taking pre-orders on their new Fiat 500 EV, the car will come with a range of 199 miles and it will have an 85kW fast charger.

The New 500 ‘la Prima’ hatchback makes its debut today following the successful unveiling of the New 500 ‘la Prima’ convertible in March. Combining a new electric soul with its iconic design and attention to detail, the New 500 retains the unique characteristics of the ‘Cinquino’ to provide sustainable mobility for all.

The New 500 ‘la Prima’ hatchback is marked out by its panoramic glass sunroof to flood the passenger compartment with light, while improving on-board wellbeing. The rear features a classic tailgate and a new more pronounced spoiler, to improve aerodynamic efficiency. Three exclusive paint colours are available: pearlescent Ocean Green; metallic Mineral Grey; and three-layer Celestial Blue. As standard, the ‘la Prima’ model includes full LED headlights, 17-inch diamond-cut wheels, chrome-plated inserts on the side panels, and dashboard and eco-leather seat upholstery.

