New CyberpowerPC Tracer VIII gaming laptops

CyberpowerPC has expanded its gaming laptops lineup with the launch of the Tracer VIII Series, a new range of gaming laptops designed to cater to the needs of gamers, content creators, and live streamers. The series includes three models, each featuring advanced specifications to enhance performance and user experience.

CyberpowerPC Tracer VIII

At the forefront of the Tracer VIII Series are the high-resolution displays, with sizes up to 17.4 inches and WQXGA 2560×1600 resolution, capable of delivering refresh rates as high as 240Hz. This feature is essential for maintaining ultra-smooth visuals during fast-paced games and while producing professional-grade content. The lineup includes with each model is tailored to different user preferences and requirements :

Tracer VIII Edge I17ELC

Tracer VIII Gaming I16GLC

Tracer VIII Ultra I16U LC

The laptops are equipped with the latest 14th Gen Intel Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards, providing the computational power necessary to handle demanding games and creative software at maximum settings. Each model in the Tracer VIII Series includes a mechanical RGB backlit keyboard, offering a responsive typing experience and customizable lighting to enhance the aesthetic of your gaming environment.

Liquid Cooled Gaming Laptops

To address the challenge of overheating, CyberpowerPC has incorporated an optional detachable liquid cooling system for select models, ensuring that the laptops maintain optimal performance levels during extended gaming sessions. The design of the Tracer VIII Series emphasizes portability without sacrificing power. The laptops feature a 180-degree hinge for versatile viewing angles and come with a 240W ultra-slim charger for convenient charging on the move.

For users who prioritize color accuracy, such as artists and streamers, the Tracer VIII Series offers displays with SRGB 100% color accuracy on certain models, ensuring precise color reproduction for their projects. Priced starting at $1999, the Tracer VIII Series is now available for purchase. CyberpowerPC’s latest offering aims to provide a balance of performance, cooling solutions, and sleek design, positioning itself as a future-ready solution for gaming and content creation.



