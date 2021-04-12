New Citroen C5X unveiled

Citroen has unveiled a new model in their C5 range, the Citroen C5X, it is designed to be a combination of an SUV, estate and saloon car.

The new Citroen C5X will come with a range of engine options including a plugin in hybrid with 225 horsepower.

New C5 X breaks new ground with the World Premiere introduction of the Citroën Advanced Comfort active suspension system, which goes one step further to deliver the brand’s famed ‘magic carpet’ ride comfort. Inside, its lounge-like interior space, the sumptuousness of its Advanced Comfort seats and the meticulous detailed finish make the all-new C5 X a pleasure to travel in, while the 545 litre capacity boot offers all the space of a traditional estate car. The feeling of serenity on board is further enhanced by the plug-in hybrid version, which brings in the brand’s ë-Comfort element, with near-silent driving in electric mode.

This feeling of well-being is also increased by the use of advanced technologies that help make driving simpler and less stressful. Tech includes the Extended Head Up Display, as well as a range of driving assistance features, such as Highway Driver Assist. Furthermore, there’s a new infotainment interface that features a large central 12″ high definition touch screen, natural voice recognition and a customisable display with widgets, just like on a tablet.

You can find out more information about the new Citroen C5X over at Citroen, the car will be available from later this year.

Source Citroen

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals