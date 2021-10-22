New Citroen C3 launched in the UK

Citroen has announced that it is launching its new Citroen C3 models in the UK and there are a number of new models available.

Pricing for the new Citroen C3 start at £14,180 on the road and they come with a choice of manual or 6 speed automatic transmission.

The updated Citroën C3 range sees the ‘Shine’ trim level depart the range, whilst the recently introduced and popular ‘Saint James’ trim moves to a more prominent position in the C3 line-up. This change provides buyers with a strong customer advantage, with ‘Saint James’ models enjoying a significant uplift in specification versus the outgoing ‘Shine’ trim for a modest £400 additional outlay.

With a distinctive look, Citroën C3 ‘Saint James’ is a proud illustration of Citroën’s French heritage, taking inspiration from the Saint James clothing brand that was founded in 1889 and celebrating the artisan traditions of north-west France.

Available with a choice of PureTech 83 S&S manual or PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed automatic petrol powertrains, Citroën C3 ‘Saint James’ enjoys a wealth of standard specification over and above the outgoing ‘Shine’ trim. Standard equipment includes sumptuous Advanced Comfort seats, featuring broad cushions and cossetting seat backs. The design combines high-density foam at the heart of each seat, a thick, textured foam on the surface and a carefully selected blend of soft fabric and leather-effect materials to ensure optimum comfort on any journey.

You can find out more information about the new 2021 Citroen C3 line up over at Citroen at the link below.

Source Citroen

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals