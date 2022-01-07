New BMW Theatre Screen shown off at CES

BMW has been showing off some of its latest technology at CES 2022, this includes the new BMW Theatre Screen.

The BMW Theatre Screen comes with an Amazon Fire TV built-in and it is basically a 31-inch display, more details are below.

The BMW Theatre Screen is an ultra-wide panorama display with a screen diagonal of 31 inches that reaches horizontally over almost the entire interior and in height from the headliner to the backrests of the front seats. With a zoom function, the contents of the entertainment programme can be played in width-to-height of 16:9, 21:9 or even in 32:9 format (content may be cropped while zoomed). The exceptionally high display resolution of about 8000 × 2000 pixels per screen column ensures an extremely clear and detailed visual experience when enjoying cinema films in ultra HD quality. The integrated Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System delivers an extremely high-end and multifaceted sound experience.

The tilt of the display can be adjusted by touch operation using the control menu on the in-car entertainment system. This ensures an ideal cinema experience with maximum comfort in every seat position. The corresponding touch controls are also used to select the screen format and two individual passenger volume controls are arranged both on the right and left edges of the display. Alternatively, the passengers can control the entertainment system using the control panels integrated in the door handles.

You can find out more information about the new BMW Theatre Screen over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals