New BMW i7 luxury electric sedan in final testing

BMW is getting ready to launch an all-electric version of their 7 Series luxury sedan called the BMW i7 and the company has now revealed that the car is in the final stages of testing.

The photo above shows a camouflaged version of the new all-electric BMW luxury sedan, the car will be officially unveiled next year, we are looking forward to finding out more information about it.

The series development process of the BMW i7 (power consumption combined: 22.5 – 19.5 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; forecast based on the vehicle’s development status to date) in entering its final phase with the car undergoing a demanding test programme in extreme road and weather conditions. During so-called hot-region testing on tracks and public roads all over the world, the development engineers primarily verify the performance and reliability of the electric motors, the all-wheel drive and the high-voltage battery when being exposed to maximum stress from high temperatures, unpaved roads, dust and large differences in altitude. The road to series production takes the prototypes of the BMW i7 over gravel tracks into deserts, into the mountains and on a whole series of highly dynamic routes. The BMW i7, the world’s only purely electrically powered luxury sedan, will be presented in the course of 2022 together with other model variants of the new BMW 7 Series.

You can find out more details about the new BMW i7 all-electric sedan over at the BMW website

Source BMW

