New Audi SQ2 SUV unveiled

The updated Audi Q2 was made official last month and now Audi’s more powerful version has also been updated, the new Audi SQ2.

The updated Audi SQ2 comes with a 2.0 litre TFSI engine with 300 PS which is about 296 horsepower.

The 2.0 TFSI has some progressive technologies for power and efficiency on board. The Audi valvelift system (AVS) switches the stroke of the outlet valves between two levels as needed, thereby optimizing the charge cycle in the lower engine speed range in particular: The improved flow of exhaust gas to the turbocharger results in an agile response and powerful torque build-up. Sophisticated thermal management controls the coolant flow, and the exhaust manifold integrated in the cylinder head helps the engine to warm up quickly, which allows exhaust gas aftertreatment to be activated early on. Needless to say, the Audi SQ2 complies with the limits of the new Euro 6 AP emission standard.

The car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 4.9 seconds and it it has an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour.

You can find out more information about the new Audi Q2 over at Audi at the link below, prices start at €45,700 and deliveries will start early next year.

Source Audi

