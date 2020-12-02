New Apple MagSafe Duo Charger launches for $129

Apple is now selling its new MagSafe Duo Charger from its website and the device is available to buy for $129.

Unfortunately it does not come with a power brick, so you will also have to buy one of those unless you already have one.

The MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

You can find out more details about the new Apple MagSafe Duo Charger over at Apple at the link below, it is designed to work with the new iPhone 12 smartphones.

