New Apple iPad Pro promo video released

The new iPad pro was announced at Apple’s press event yesterday, the 12.9 inch model of the tablet comes with an Apple M1 Silicon processor.

Now Apple has released a promo video for their latest iPad Pro tablet which you can see below, the device comes with some impressive specifications.

The new iPad pro comes with a 12.9 inch Liquid Retina XDR display and it features up to 2TB of storage and it will come with up to 16GB of RAM. Pricing start at $1099, although the top 5G model with 2TGB of storage costs a massive $2,399.

Source Apple / YouTube

