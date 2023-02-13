New 6GB Lava Blaze 5G smartphone launched

Lava is launching a new version of their Lava Blaze 5G smartphone with 6GB of RAM, the original handset had 4GB of RAM.

The rest of the specifications appear to be the same, the device comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also comes with 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, plus it features a 5,000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The Lava Blaze 5G smartphone comes with a range of cameras, this includes a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a VGA camera.

On the front of the device, there is a single 8-megapixel camera that has been designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new Lava Blaze 5G smartphone with 6GB of RAM will come with a choice of two colors, Blue and Green and the handset will retail for INR 11,999 which is about $145, although it will be available initially for INR 11,499 or $140.

Source GSM Arena





