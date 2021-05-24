New 2021 M1 iPad Pro vs 2020 iPad Pro (Video)

Apple recently launched their new 2021 iPad Pro, the device is powered by the same M1 processor as the MacBook Air and now we have a comparison video of the 2021 M1 iPad Pro vs 2020 iPad Pro.

The video below from Noah Herman compares the new 2021 iPad Pro against the 2020 iPad Pro, lets find out about the two devices.

In terms of design there are only minor design changes between the new iPad and last years model, the new 11 inch and 12.9 inch get the new Apple M1 processor. The new 12.9 inch models also gets an updated display.

The 12.9 inch model also comes with 16GB of RAM and the new models are significantly more powerful than last years models with the new M1 processor. Apple’s new 11 inch and 12.9 inch iPads are now available to buy and it will be interesting to see what Apple has planned for future iPads.

Source & Image Credit: Noah Herman

