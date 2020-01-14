New 2020 Seat Leon teased ahead of launch

Seat has released a teaser photo of their new 2020 Seat Leon, the picture which can be seen above teases the rear of the car.

The new 2020 Seat Leon will be made official on the 28th of January and you can see more information about the car below.

“The all-new SEAT Leon has been designed by our team with the courage of simplicity and executed with strength and determination. Simplicity because at SEAT, we believe that most things can be said with just a few lines. Determination and strength because those are some of the attributes that make our cars recognisable and seducing at first glance”, said Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Director of Design at SEAT.

The surfaces of the all-new SEAT Leon have evolved, with stronger shapes, giving a more elegant design treatment, with more changes and nuances in the colour and tone of the vehicle as the light hits the paintwork and shifts across the body. It means a vehicle with a greater three-dimensional approach and a layered, shifting aesthetic.

You can find out more details about the new Seat Leon over at Seat at the link below, it will be made official later this month.

Source Seat

