New 2020 Jeep Gladiator Altitude trim rumored

Jeep has a luxury version of the Gladiator mid-sized truck called the Gladiator High Altitude. A new rumor is going around that a mid-range version will be coming called the Gladiator Altitude. The truck is said to be based on the mid-range Sport S model.

The significant difference is that the Altitude will bring a dark trim theme package featuring some interesting trim options. It will have 18-inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels with 255/70 R18 Bridgestone Dueler all-train tires. It will come standard with a black freedom top three-piece hardtop.

Part of the package will include body-colored fenders, and the truck will feature black Jeep badges all around. It’s also fitted with the gladiator Overland front bumper, and inside the vehicle features black accent stitching and wizard black instrument panel vessels. The package sells for $1595, and the starting price for the Gladiator Altitude is $40,340.

Via Mopar Insiders

