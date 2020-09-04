Netgear Orbi Pro AX6000 WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System

Netgear has today announced a new addition to their range of mesh wireless networking products with the launch of the new Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System. Offering the latest generation of wireless connectivity, with increased capacity, advanced security, enhanced speed and “with advanced features such as dedicated quad-stream WiFi 6 backhaul, OFDMA, and MU-MIMO, customers will receive the highest performance WiFi for years to come” says Netgear. The Orbi will support up to 6 satellites, covering a total area of about 1,700 square meters or 18,000 square feet.

“Featuring the latest WiFi data security standard, WPA3, along with 4 SSIDs and VLAN support, the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mesh System provides a secure network while also isolating connections for separate activities, making it the ideal solution for today’s work from home paradigm. The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh system is designed specifically for the type of environment where customers and guests are using the network alongside employees.”

Features of the latests Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System inlcude :

– 1-Year Insight subscription included with Orbi Pro WiFi 6

– Instant discovery and setup of your Orbi Pro WiFi 6

– Remote monitoring and management of your Orbi Pro WiFi 6 through the Insight app

– Single pane-of-glass multi-device, multi-network, and multi-site remote monitoring and notifications

Availability of the updated Netgear Orbi Pro hardware :

– NETGEAR Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System (SXK80) is available today in the US with European availability slated for later in the quarter.

– SXK80-100NAS in the USA – $769.99

– SXK80-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK – €869.99, £799.99.

“The bundle of 3 units, with one router and 2 satellites (SXK80B3), the bundle of 4 units, with one router and 3 satellites (SXK80B4) and the single add-on satellite (SXS80) will ship by the end of September 2020 in the US and Europe with the following pricing.”

– SXK80B3-100NAS in the USA – $1099.99

– SXK80B3-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK – €1,189.99 / £1,099.99

– SXK80B4-100NAS in the USA – $1489.99

– SXK80B4-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK – €1,499.99 / £1,379.99

– SXS80-100NAS in the USA – $419.99

– SXS80-100EUS in Continental Europe and the UK – €489.99, £449.99

Source: Netgear

