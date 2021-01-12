

Netgear has introduced their new Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router this week, with the new hardware rolling out to consumers in the first quarter of 2021, providing speeds up to 10.8Gbps and priced at around $600. “The Nighthawk line of performance routers ushers in a new era of fast connectivity on the new 6Ghz band, free of interference and congestion”.

“Our mission at NETGEAR is to provide products with cutting edge technologies to enable people to work, learn, stream and game more effectively in a connected world,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “We are pleased to be recognized by the Consumer Technology Association for our commitment to this mission with the introduction of the industry’s first all-purpose WiFi 6E router. The Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router will capitalize on the available bandwidth afforded by the new 6Ghz channel, delivering an increase in speed and capacity that has never been experienced up until this moment.”

Features of the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router :

– New 6GHz Band— with up to 200% more available spectrum than dual-band (5GHz and 2.4GHz) WiFi alone.

– Ultra-Low Latency— Very few devices on new 6GHz band means lower latency for gaming and real-time traffic.

– More High-Bandwidth WiFi Channels— Blazing-fast speed and less interference with 3X more high-bandwidth 160MHz WiFi channels.

– 12-Streams Tri-Band WiFi— Four streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and four streams of 2.4GHz equates to more available bandwidth and less congestion for all devices on WiFi.

– WiFi 6E Optimized Powerful Processor— Ideal for Gigabit Internet speeds, a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor ensures smooth 4K/8K UHD streaming and gaming.

– Multi-Gig Ethernet Port 2.5G— 2.5X the wired speed of a typical Gigabit port, to be used for LAN or Internet connectivity.

– Five (5) Gigabit Ethernet Ports— Connect more wired devices for faster file transfer and uninterrupted connections. Aggregate two Gigabit LAN ports and two Gigabit WAN ports (configurable) concurrently.

– Pre-optimized Antennas— Unfold and set antennas on the router; no further adjustment required. The Nighthawk RAXE500 antennas come pre-optimized for the best WiFi performance.

– NETGEAR Armor Cybersecurity for your Home— Advanced cyberthreat protection for your home network and an unlimited number of connected devices. Learn more at netgear.com/armor.

– Automatic firmware updates— Latest security patches delivered to the router without the need for user intervention.

Source : Netgear

