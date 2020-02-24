Netflix Transformers TV series teaser trailer

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Transformers TV series which will soon be premiering exclusively on Netflix. The Transformers teaser trailer was revealed at this month’s New York Toy Fair.

“In the midst of ongoing war on Cybertron, forces of good and evil clash as they search for the source of their power: the Allspark. This may not be the life they imagined, but it’s a life worth fighting for. Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Source : Netflix

