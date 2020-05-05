Nest to make everyone use two factor authentication this month

Nest is changing the way it deals with its account security and users will now have to use two factor authentication with their account.

The company has sent out emails to Nest account holders telling them that this new feature will come into force this month, you can see the email below.

In May, Nest will be adding a new account security feature. When signing in, you’ll be asked to verify your identity with a six-digit code sent to your email. That code will be used to make sure that it’s you trying to log in. Without it, you won’t be able to access your account. This will greatly reduce the likelihood of an unauthorised person gaining access to your Nest account, even if they have your username and password.

We’ll let you know when this feature launches this month. But in the meantime, make sure that you have access to the email associated with your Nest account.

The company is looking to make peoples accounts more secure with this new security feature, Nest will be emailing people later this month when the feature is turned on.

Source Nest

