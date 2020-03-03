NeckAir warms and massages your neck

If you suffer from back or neck aches, you may be interested in a new portable muscle and neck massager and warmer aptly named the NeckAir. Offering 10 adjustable massage levels and equipped with an integrated infrared warmer the NeckAir can quickly soothe pain and help you relax. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the ultra compact folding neck massager which is launched via Kickstarter this week and is available to back with early bird pledges starting from $59 or roughly £47. It all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020.

“NECKAIR is an ultra compact, foldable and powerful neck warmer and massager that instantly relieves neck pain and stiffness and effectively improves neck muscle comfort. Neck pain is a prevalent burden affecting 30% to 50% of adults in the general population in any given year. The neck problems can be so insidious that could develop into a life-long chronic if not taken seriously which greatly impacts life quality and work efficiently.”



TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) delivers pulses to the neck muscles that travel the same pathway as the pain to the brain to block it out, acting as a great alternative to pain relievers. EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) contracts the neck muscles to build muscle strength for recovery. NECKAIR combines two functions to give a refreshing massage around your neck like your personal masseuse. The stimulation intensity is adjustable on a scale from 1 to 10, providing the perfect amount of relief to various neck problems, or to different people in your family. “

Source : Kickstarter

