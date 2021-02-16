NASA Perseverance Mars rover will land on Thursday

If like me you are eagerly awaiting the imminent landing of the new NASA Perseverance Mars Rover, taking place this Thursday after a seven month journey from Earth to Mars. You are sure to enjoy a quick overview video created by YouTuber Mark Rober. The main task of the Mars rover is to seek signs of ancient life and collect samples of rock and regolith (broken rock and soil) for possible return to Earth. Perseverance launched from earth on July 30, 2020 and will touchdown this Thursday February 18th, 2021 and is carrying the NASAMars Helicopter drone.

“Watch an epic journey unfold on Thursday, Feb. 18 as our Perseverance rover lands on Mars. To reach the surface of the Red Planet, the rover has to survive the harrowing final phase known as Entry, Descent, and Landing. Only then can the rover – the biggest, heaviest, cleanest, and most sophisticated six-wheeled robot ever launched into space – search Jezero Crater for signs of ancient life and collect samples that will eventually be returned to Earth. Tune in to a live video feed of key landing activities and commentary from Mission Control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.”

Source : NASA

