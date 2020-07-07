QNAP NAS collaborative notetaking apps launched

NAS manufacturer QNAP has released a new updated Notes Station 3 and Qnotes3 for collaborative notetaking using its range of network attached storage. Notes Station 3, a multi-user note-taking application for NAS can be used by workgroups to collaboratively edit notes and easily track edits, “greatly simplifying team communication and improving productivity” says QNAP. Qnotes3 is a mobile applications that allows users to keep note of everyday inspirations while on the go, automatically synchronizing them when reconnected to the NAS.

Notes Station 3 integrates Google Docs collaborative editing features with Evernote notetaking functions. Offering simultaneous editing allowing NAS users to transform notes into a workgroup communication platform. Notes can be shared with non-NAS users through public share links, which non-NAS users can edit anonymously. Each edited note displays the editor responsible and an edit date timestamp, helping users easily find the right team member for further discussions during the collaboration.

The Notes Station 3 editing tools include automated layout, image editing, and insertion of NAS files. Users can easily manage and find notes with self-defined tags or through keyword searches. The presentation mode feature in Notes Station 3, enables users to easily display notes in meetings and presentations.

“Collaborative notetaking can greatly improve individual and workgroup productivity,” said Josh Chen, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “Notes Station 3 and Qnotes3 are convenient, hassle-free, and ideal for recording daily inspirations, plans, and meeting minutes. We constantly improve Notes Station 3 based on user feedback.”

Source : QNAP

