MSI Summit, Prestige, and Modern Series laptops now with 12th Gen Intel

MSI has this week announced that its new range of laptops for the Summit, Prestige, and Modern ranges will now be equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Aside from the existing Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip, the new Summit E14 Flip Evo is joining this year’s ranks to provide even more sizing options for different user needs. The Summit E16 Flip is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics to further boost its performance.

MSI explains that the display also comes protected by Tobii Aware, automatically locking the laptop if the user is not nearby or by blurring the screen from prying eyes. “We are excited to partner with MSI and bring Tobii Aware to their users, a software based on attention computing,” said Ulrica Wikström, VP of PC at Tobii. “Users and businesses want computers that proactively work to keep their information secure while also helping with their wellbeing and productivity. This is exactly what Tobii Aware brings when paired with MSI’s new line of laptops.”

“The Intel Evo platform certification was awarded to the Summit and Prestige series for their lightweight design, rapid response, and long-lasting battery life. Discrete graphics, powered by NVIDIA, fuel the Summit and Prestige series to help people express their passion and help business professionals reach their goals. The Summit Flip models also feature a seamless 360° 2-in-1 design utilizing the touch screen capability to swap into a tablet mode. And for the Modern series, popular French illustrator Lorraine Sorlet collaborated on four visual designs revitalizing the series with a more “modern” look. The robust lineup has a Business or Productivity laptop for everyone.”

“The Prestige Series design is driven by aesthetics. Both the Prestige 15 and Prestige 14 boast a thin and light chassis design for portability yet better thermals. Immerse yourself in lossless music with Hi-Res Audio combined with DTS Audio Processing, providing a higher quality listening experience from higher bit-rate encoding. The Modern Series is the everyday favorite for trendsetters. That’s why MSI teamed up with French illustrator, Lorraine Sorlet to tell four stories through visuals inspired by love, work, and travel. “

