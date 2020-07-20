MSI Creator P100X 10th compact desktop PC

MSI produced a new compact desktop computer designed specifically for creators in the form of the aptly named Create a P100 Series. The range of PCs has already won the prestigious Reddot 2020 award and is the “perfect solution inspired by revolutionary creators” says MSI on their website.

“Creator P100 Series were gifted with clean lines, gentle organic curves, a love for different materials, and designers that came from the enduring popularity of the Mid-Century Modern style and they are idolized even today.”

“Create Your Futuristic Dimension. The Power to Unleash Your Unlimited Creative Vision. Experience a 30% boost in computing from gen-to-gen. MSI Desktop equips the 10th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor with the upmost computing power to bring you an unparalleled creation experience with inspirations & develop your next great idea.”

For more details and purchasing options jump over to the official MSI product page by following the link below.

Source : MSI

