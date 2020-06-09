Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone announced

Motorola has added a new smartphone to its line up with the launch of the Motorola One Fusion+, the handset features a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution and supports HDR10.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and it also come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device also comes with a microSD card slot should you need additional storage and there is also a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging.

The Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a range of high end cameras, on the front of the devices there is a 16 megapixel popup Selfie camera, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new One Fusion+ will launch in Europe later this month and it will be available in a choice of two colors, Twilight Blue and Moonlight White, it will retail for 300 Euros.

Source GSM Arena

