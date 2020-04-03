Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone gets official

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone a nd now the handset is official.

The new Moto G8 Power Lite comes with 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio p35 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot which can take up to a 256GB card.

The new G8 Power Lite comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging, there is also a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a triple camera setup. The three rear cameras include one 16 megapixel camera, one 2 megapixel macro camera and one 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset will be available in two colors, Royal Blue and Article Blue and the device will be available in the UK for £149.99.

Source Motorola

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals