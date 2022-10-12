Motorola Moto G72 launched in Europe

Motorola is launching a new Android smartphone in Europe, the Motorola Moto G72, and the handset will apparently retail for around €260 in Europe.

The Motorola Moto G72 is equipped with a 6.6-inch OLED display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1090 pixels. The device also comes with an under-the-display fingerprint scanner.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it features a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging. The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

The new Motorola Moto G72 will come in a choice of three colors, Polar Blue, Mineral White, and Meteorite Gray. As yet there are no details on exactly which countries in Europe the handset will go on sale.

Source GSM Arena



