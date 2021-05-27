Motorola Moto G50 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The Motorola Moto G50 smartphone was made official back in March and now we get to find out more details about the device in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt.

The video below gives us a look at the design and features on the Moto G50, the handset comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display that has a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and 4GB of RAM, there are two storage options 64GB and 128GB.

The Motorola Moto G50 also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it has a range of cameras.

On the rear of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there 13 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging and it is available in the UK with prices starting at £199.99.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

