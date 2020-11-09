Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications revealed

It looks like Motorola has a new smartphone in the works, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 and the specifications have been revealed by Evan Blass.

The new Moto G Stylus 2021 smartphone will come with a 6.81 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and it will also come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

On the back of the handset there will be four cameras, a 48 megapixel, 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras, on the front of the device there will be a 16 megapixel camera. The handset will come with a 4000 mAh battery and will come with Android 10.

As yet there are no details on when the new Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 smartphone will go on sale, as soon as we get some more details. we will let you guys know.

Source Voice

