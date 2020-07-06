Motorola Moto G 5G Plus to features 5000 mAh battery

The new Motorola Moto G 5G will apparently come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will also come with 20W fast charging.

The handset with the model number XT2075-3 was recently spotted at the FCC and it was also listed with 5G, WiFi and NFC.

The new Motorola Moto G 5G and Moto G5G Plus are expected to be announced soon, the handsets will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM, there may be other RAM versions as well.

The handset is rumored to come with a quad camera setup on the back which will include a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 4 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Those are the only details we know so far and the specifications between the two handsets will be slightly different, we should have some more information soon.

Source GSM Arena

Image Credit: Evan Blass

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals