Motorola Moto G 5G headed to India 30th November

Motorola has announced that they are launching a new smartphone in India next Monday the 30th of November, the Motorola Moto G 5G .

The Motorola Moto 5G launched earlier this month and now the handset is headed to India, it comes with a Snapdragon 750, 6GB of RAM and a 6.7 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

Get ready to experience the new level of speed with India’s most affordable 5G smartphone #motog5G on 30th November, 12 PM on @Flipkart! Stay tuned. https://t.co/3HD1jvKWYo pic.twitter.com/kCcjDepMDr — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 26, 2020

As yet there are no details on how much the Motorola Moto G 5G will retail for when it launches in India, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Motorola

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals