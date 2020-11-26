Geeky Gadgets

Motorola Moto G 5G headed to India 30th November

By

Motorola Moto G 5G

Motorola has announced that they are launching a new smartphone in India next Monday the 30th of November, the Motorola Moto G 5G .

The Motorola Moto 5G launched earlier this month and now the handset is headed to India, it comes with a Snapdragon 750, 6GB of RAM and a 6.7 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

As yet there are no details on how much the Motorola Moto G 5G will retail for when it launches in India, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

