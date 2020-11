Motorola Moto G 5G headed to India 30th November

Motorola has announced that they are launching a new smartphone in India next Monday the 30th of November, the Motorola Moto G 5G .

The Motorola Moto 5G launched earlier this month and now the handset is headed to India, it comes with a Snapdragon 750, 6GB of RAM and a 6.7 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

Get ready to experience the new level of speed with India’s most affordable 5G smartphone #motog5G on 30th November, 12 PM on @Flipkart! Stay tuned. https://t.co/3HD1jvKWYo pic.twitter.com/kCcjDepMDr — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 26, 2020

As yet there are no details on how much the Motorola Moto G 5G will retail for when it launches in India, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Motorola

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more