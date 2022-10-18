Motorola Moto E22s launched in India

Motorola is launching a new Android smartphone in India, the Motorola Moto E22s, the device originally launched back in August.

The Motorola Moto E22s comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset features a 5,000 mAh battery.

The new Moto E22s comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking photos and recording videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Motorola Moto E22s smartphone will be available in a choice of two colors, Eco Black and Iceberg Blue. The handset will retail for INR 8,999 in India, this is around $109 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



