Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Motorola Moto E22s launched in India

By

Motorola Moto E22s

Motorola is launching a new Android smartphone in India, the Motorola Moto E22s, the device originally launched back in August.

The Motorola Moto E22s  comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset features a 5,000 mAh battery.

The new Moto E22s comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking photos and recording videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Motorola Moto E22s smartphone will be available in a choice of two colors, Eco Black and Iceberg Blue. The handset will retail for INR 8,999 in India, this is around $109 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets