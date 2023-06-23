Motorola Juno Razr 40 Ultra lands on Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the Motorola Juno Razr 40 Ultra is now available on a range of contracts on their network in the UK. Pricing for the handset starts at £36 a month with a £29 upfront payment.

There are a number of different plans available with 8GB staring at £36 a month, 25GB £29 a month, 150GB £44 a month and Unlimited Max for £48 a month, all with a £29 up-front payment.

It has a a 6.9in pOLED LTPO flip display, 3800mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is also equipped with 256GB of storage as well as a dual 12MP+13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 32MP front camera. The Motorola Juno Razr 40 Ultra is available to purchase from £36 a month*** (£29 upfront cost) with 8GB of mobile data on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan.

The latest smartphones from Motorola are available with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile offering that lets customers get the latest device at a monthly price that suits them best. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choose the length of their Motorola contract – anything from 3-to-36 months at 0% APR. Vodafone EVO customers can also take advantage of flexible upgrades, allowing them to get a new phone from three months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old smartphone to make their next handset even cheaper.

You can find out more details about the new Motorola Juno Razr 40 Ultra smartphone over at Vodafone at the link below, the handset is now available to order.

Source Vodafone



