Motorola Edge+ smartphone press renders leaked

We recently heard some specifications about the new Motorola Edge+ smartphone and now it looks like we have some actual press renders of the device.

Evan Blass has posted the photos on Twitter and they give us a look at the design of the handset, the photos confirm some of the specifications we heard about previously.

We previously heard that the new Motorola Edge+ smartphone would come with 108 megapixel camera, plus a 16 megapixel and an 8 megapixel camera. On the front of the handset there will be a 25 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The Motorola Edge+ will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, it will also come with a 5170 mAh battery.

Source & Image Credit: Evan Blass

