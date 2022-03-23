Motorola Edge+ lands in the USA tomorrow

The new Motorola Edge+ smartphone was made official last month and now the handset is launching in the USA. The device will go on sale in the USA from tomorrow the 24th of March.

The handset will be available from a range of retailers including Motorolla, Amazon, and Best Buy, the handset retails for $999, although it will be available initially for $899.

Enjoy the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features. Harness the power of ultra-smooth responsiveness, color-rich HDR scenes for ultra-realistic graphics, and desktop-level features. Compared to the previous generation, the new platform offers 30% more power and 25% more efficiency with the Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, which was rearchitected for a new generation of gameplay. Mobile-first features VRS Pro and Volumetric Rendering deliver breathtaking scenes and lifelike particle effects.

Powered by the Snapdragon X65 Modem RF-System, the new edge device can connect to 5G networks³ with blazing-fast speeds, whether it’s sharing content with your friends or downloading your favorite shows in seconds⁴, with the upcoming Release 16 improvements for 5G, users will get a better experience unlocking the true promise of this next-generation network. And to make the most of the new Wifi 6 GHz spectrum, the device connects at even faster Gigabit speeds using Wi-Fi 6E⁵.

You can find out more information about the new Motorola Edge+ smartphone over at the Motorola website at the link below.

Source Motorola, Droid Life

