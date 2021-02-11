Motorola Moto E6i smartphone unveiled

Motorola has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Motorola Moto E6i, the device will come with a 6.1 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A mobile processor and it comes with 2GB of RAm and 32GB of included storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for additional storage and it comes with Androis 10 Go Edition and features a 3000w battery and 10w charging.

The Motorola Moto E6i comes with a 5 megapixel fornt camera for Selfies, on the back there are two cameras, the main camera is a 13 megapixel camera and there is also a 2 megapixel camera.

The device will come with a choice of two colors Pink and Titanium Gray, it is launching in Brazil first and will retail for around $205.

Source Motorola, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals