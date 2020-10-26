SwarmDrive open source ESP32 motor driver development board

SwarmDrive is a motor driver development board created for learning and experimenting with electric motors. SwarmDrive has been designed and built by NickStickIt and offers an approachable mechatronics platform for users who want to learn and start experimenting with (small) electric motors and BLDC (Brushless DC) motors in particular.

“The SwarmDrive board contains a basic motor driver setup together with a powerful, Wi-Fi-and-Bluetooth-enabled microcontroller (ESP32) and USB connectivity. SwarmDrive enables professionals as well as students to learn about different commutation algorithms and all other aspects of electric (BLDC) motors in a convenient way – with a single, integrated board and strong educational documentation. “

“SwarmDrive could be used for a range of applications, such as exploring and experimenting with different types of commutation strategies, PID experiments for balance plateau or balance robots, cartesian gantries and spatial navigation, drive by wire and wireless, swarm intelligence experiments, Etc.”

The ‘Swarm’ aspect of the SwarmDrive is hinting upon the vast communication possibilities of the ESP32, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which enable the board or motor to communicate with other boards/motors. his allows for ‘Swarm’ type implementations or just plain remote control of the board/motors.

Source : Crowd Supply :

