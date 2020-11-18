Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate now available with 37 fighters



Developer NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have Today announced the availability of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, a bundle including Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1, Aftermath and Kombat Pack 2 expansions.

“The definitive MK11 experience! Take control of Earthrealm’s protectors in the game’s TWO critically acclaimed, time-bending Story Campaigns as they race to stop Kronika from rewinding time and rebooting history. Friendships are tested, and new alliances forged, in the battle to save all of existence. MK11 Ultimate features the komplete 37-character roster, including new additions Rain, Mileena & Rambo. Mortal Kombat 11 showcases every amusing friendship, gory fatality and soul-crushing fatal blow like never before. You’ll be so close to the fight, you can feel it!”

Features of the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundle.

– Experience 2 robust, critically acclaimed Story Campaigns from MK11 & MK11: Aftermath

– – Play as the komplete 37-character roster including newly added fighters Mileena, Rain & Rambo

– Thousands of skins, weapons & gear for an unprecedented level of fighter customization

– Includes all previous guest fighters: Terminator, Joker, Spawn & RoboCop • Every mode including Towers of Time, Krypt, Tutorial, Online, Klassic Towers & more

– All Stages, Stage Fatalities, Brutalities, Iconic Fatalities & Friendships MK11 Ultimate is Smart Delivery enabled and includes FREE upgrades on the Xbox Series X:

– 4K Dynamic Resolution

– Enhanced Visuals

– Significantly Improved Loading Times • Cross-Platform/Cross-Gen Compatibility

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate also leverages Smart Delivery allowing access to both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

Source : Major Nelson : Mortal Combat

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals